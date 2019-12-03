× Niwot High School evacuated after bomb threat received

NIWOT, Colo. — Niwot High School was evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was received, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said the threat was received through Safe2Tell.

All students and staff are safe, but the school was evacuated about 11:30 a.m. out of an abundance of caution.

Roads were closed in the area as students were reunified with parents.

The sheriff’s office and the St. Vrain Valley School District are investigating the threat.