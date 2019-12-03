× Middle school teacher from Fort Collins competing on ‘Jeopardy!’ on Tuesday night

A middle school teacher who lives in Fort Collins will compete on Jeopardy! in an episode airing Tuesday night.

Stephanie Sumulong teaches at St. John The Evangelist Catholic School in Loveland, according to the school’s website.

Jeopardy! can be seen at 6 p.m. on FOX31.

In her biography on the school’s website, Sumulong says she is married and has a son in elementary school.

She describes herself as an “outspoken advocate” in Down syndrome community.