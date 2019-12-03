Law enforcement community rallies around Fort Lupton officer wounded in shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LUPTON, Colo. -- The Fort Lupton officer who was shot late Monday night remains in critical but stable condition. As he fights for his life, he has a whole community praying for his recovery. That includes Fort Lupton resident Danny Hart.

Hart knows the dangers that police officers face every day. His father, Firestone police officer Richard Hart, was killed in the line of duty in October 1982 by a drunk driver.

“I miss my dad every day. Every time I see a police car or police officer, I always pray they make it home," Hart said.

Hart’s heart sank when he heard about the Fort Lupton officer who was shot.

“Hits close to home, living here since '09. My dad’s buried here, they had his services here," Hart said.

He knows many of the officers at the Fort Lupton Police Department.

“The blue family is very tight-knit. Even though I’m not an officer, I always try to make sure they are alright. I say, ‘Hey, thank you for your service.' They mean just as much to me as my dad did," Hart said.

Like the officer wounded Monday night, Hart's father was flown to Swedish Medical Center for treatment.

Hart's father passed away two days after the incident.

Hart offered these words to the officer’s family: “It’s going to be tough. I was only 5 years old. I cannot say exactly what they are going through. I just know it’s going to be tough. You got the community, you got your blue family, and if they need anything, they are more than welcome to reach out to me."

He is hoping this officer will pull through.

“I pray to God, pray my dad wraps his arms around him and hopefully he makes it. It’s all I want is for that officer to make it home," Hart said.