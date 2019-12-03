Democratic presidential hopeful California Senator Kamala Harris speaks to the press in the Spin Room after participating in the fifth Democratic primary debate of the 2020 presidential campaign season co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on November 20, 2019. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Kamala Harris drops out of Democratic presidential campaign
LOS ANGELES — California Sen. Kamala Harris is expected to announce the end of her presidential campaign on Tuesday.
The Democrat’s decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state.