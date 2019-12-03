Giving Machines in Denver

This holiday season, giving to charity will be as easy as buying a candy bar from a vending machine, literally. Light The World "Giving Machines" are already in place here in Denver. Visitors can purchase and donate items to people in need here in Colorado and all over the world by making a selection in a vending machine. Users can donate items for as little as $3.50 or go as high as $300. Items like water, soccer balls, bus passes even a pig or goat for a family in another country can be donated through the machines. The Giving Machines are sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints which is covering the machine costs, administrative fees and donation overhead. They are located at Writer Square on 16th Street between Lawrence and Larimer. They are open now through New Year's Day. For more information go to DenverGivingMachines.comAlertMe
