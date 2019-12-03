Dual-brand hotel downtown sells for $87M

DENVER — Denver’s first dual-brand hotel has sold.

Atlanta-based Noble Investment Group, acting as NF IV-I Denver CC LLC, purchased the Homewood Suites and Hampton Inn building at 550 15th St. last week, according to public records.

Noble did not respond to a request for comment.

The records associated with the real estate transfer show the sale price was at least $86.6 million, or $287,755 a room, for the 302-unit property. Hotel sales typically involve a personal property component that isn’t always reflected in the figure that appears in public records.

Carey Watermark Investors Inc., which purchased the hotel in June 2014 for $81.5 million, sold the property, records show. The firm still owns the 403-room Embassy Suites at 1420 Stout St., which it bought in 2015.

