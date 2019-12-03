Denver officials identify man found dead in vehicle

The Denver Police Department is investigating a homicide after someone was found dead in a vehicle in the 3600 block of Elm Street.

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner identified the man who was found dead inside a vehicle in Northeast Park Hill late last month.

Jerrod Shoals, 41, died of a gunshot wound.

Shoals was found inside the vehicle in the 3600 block of Elm Street the morning of Nov. 24. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Denver Police Department is investigating the case as a homicide. Information about a suspect has not been released.

 

