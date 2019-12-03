CU receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. decides to turn pro

Over the past two seasons, the Buffaloes took advantage of Shenault’s power and speed by lining him up at different spots. He played outside receiver, in the slot, h-back, tailback, some tight end and even ran the wildcat position.

He posted big numbers in 2018 when he had 86 receptions for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. He missed three games that season with an injury.

“Laviska Shenault represented our relentless culture and was one of the most dynamic, dominant and versatile players that I have ever coached,” Buffaloes coach Mel Tucker said.

“He embodies the true ‘show me, don’t tell me’ competitive spirit. I look forward to watching him develop and compete at the elite level and thank him for his contributions on and off the field.”