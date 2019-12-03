Cocktails with Leftover Thanksgiving Day Ingredients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving of 2019 is behind us, but like many you probably have some leftover Thanksgiving ingredients hanging around.

Katie Smith with Denver's Smok shows us some special cocktails drinks you can make using those leftover ingredients.

CRANBERRY APPLE SPRITZ

2 cups Martini & Rossi Prosecco

8 oz St-Germain French Elderflower Liqueur

1 cup cranberry-apple juice

1 cup soda water

Apple slices

Mint sprigs

METHOD: Combine all ingredients in glass. Garnish with cranberries, an apple slice, and a mint sprig.

SAPPHIRE SPICE

2 parts Bombay Sapphire gin

1 large heaping spoonful of Pumpkin Puree and/or Pumpkin Pie Mix

1 tsb. Dark Brown Sugar

A dash of Vanilla Extract (7 drops)

2 dashes of Ground Cinnamon

METHOD: Shake all ingredients vigorously with ice and strain into chilled martini glasses, then top with nutmeg.