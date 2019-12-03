Can’d Aid Live Auction – The Big, Bodacious and Benevolent Bazaar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Can'd Aid is joining thousands of organizations around the world on this global day of giving. Can'd Aid is a non-profit based here in Denver and started as the non-profit arm of Oskar Blues Brewery.

This year Can'd Aid is hosting its first ever online holiday gift auction - The Big, Bodacious and Benevolent Bazaar. The online auction runs now through December 15th. The items have been gifted by friends and sponsors and are now up for auction. Every dollar raised through the auction goes directly to Can'd Aid.

Some of the items include: