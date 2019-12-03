× Brighton City Council appoints new mayor

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton City Council appointed a new mayor Tuesday evening.

The council voted 7-1 to appoint current Ward 2 Councilman Greg Mills as the next mayor. He will be officially sworn in on Dec. 17.

Mill’s appointment comes about one month after Brighton voters decided to recall Mayor Ken Kreutzer. The recall measure passed with 70% to 30%.

Kreutzer was criticized following the firing of City Manager Philip Rodriguez.

Critics believe Rodriguez was let go because he uncovered $70 million in unused water money last year, allegedly collected by overcharging taxpayers’ water bills.

Some blamed Kreutzer and members of council for trying to cover up the alleged overcharges.

However, Kreutzer says Rodriguez was fired for a personnel issue.