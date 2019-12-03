× Authorities ID 7-Eleven owner stabbed to death inside East Colfax store

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the 7-Eleven owner who was stabbed to death inside his store on East Colfax Avenue last week.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said Tamerat Abebe, 43, died from sharp force injuries.

The stabbing happened the morning of Nov. 27 at 7675 E. Colfax Ave.

Abebe was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he died.

About two hours after the stabbing, Bereket Cholo, 35, was arrested in Aurora. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, Cholo is an employee at the 7-Eleven.