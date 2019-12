× 13-year-old girl missing from Aurora, at-risk due to her age

AURORA, Colo.– The Aurora Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

Police say Brianna was last seen near Ceylon Street and Bates Avenue in Aurora but they didn’t specify when that was.

She is described as the following:

5’4”, I20 pounds

Brown/reddish hair

Brown eyes

Unknown clothing

If you have seen Briana or you recognize her, please call 911.