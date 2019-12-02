Woman who died in Canon City house fire identified

CANON CITY, Colo. — Authorities have released the name of an elderly woman who died in a house fire in Canon City.

KRDO-TV reports firefighters called to a duplex in Canon City on Sunday morning encountered flames and smoke coming from the building and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller identified the victim as 71-year-old Ingrid Heibel, who lived in the home.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, but it appears to be accidental. No other structures were damaged.

