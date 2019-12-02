× Trick play of the year? Dolphins’ punter throws touchdown to kicker

MIAMI– Was it the trick play of the year? That’s what many are saying after the Miami Dolphins pulled off a magical play in the second quarter of their Sunday match up against the Philadelphia Eagles .

With a little more than 4 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter, the Dolphins initially lined up in field goal formation. Punter Matt Haack received the snap and threw a wobbly pass to placekicker Jason Sanders. Sanders was wide open in the endzone, giving the Dolphins a magical touchdown.

Haack was all smiles on the sideline after the play.

The Dolphins went on to win, 37-31.