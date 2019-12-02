Thanksgiving Leftover Recipe Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving has come and gone and if you like many, there's probably a large amount of leftovers. Rather than letting if go to waste, our very own fitness dietitian Monica Salafia with Mind on Nutrition shows us some great ideas on what to do with all that leftover turkey, sweet potatoes and green beans.

Spicy Turkey Folder Over with Chipotle Sweet Potatoes & Greens

Ingredients | Makes 4 servings

1 pound of leftover mashed sweet potatoes (or boiled)

1 tbsp. broth (chicken or veggie)

1 tbsp. Siete Hot Sauce

1 tsp. lime juice

1 tsp minced chipotle in adobo sauce

¾ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp minced garlic

4 Siete Wraps

16 ounces leftover turkey breast

DIRECTIONS

Mash sweet potatoes with a potato masher until quite smooth, then stir in the broth, hot sauce, lime juice, chipotle, cumin, and garlic. Mix well.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Spread some of the yam mixture on half of a Siete wrap, then fold over and flatten. Place the folded wrap on the skillet and cook for about 2 ½ minutes on each side, flipping several times to make sure it doesn’t burn. Repeat with the remaining yam mixture and tortillas. Serve with salsa and/or guacamole spooned over the top.

These store well overnight in the refrigerator and reheated on the griddle the next day, they’ll taste just like they were freshly made.