Temperatures to remain mild with dry conditions Tuesday

DENVER -- Tuesday will bring more mild and dry weather for the Front Range. Temperatures will reach the upper 40s and low 50s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

The quiet and dry weather pattern will stay for Wednesday with a high temperature near 50 degrees.

Colorado will see its next chance for snow on Thursday.

The storm system will move from west to east, reaching the Front Range by Thursday morning. This could bring impacts to the Thursday morning commute.

Areas south of Denver such as the Palmer Divide look to be favored for a chance of small accumulations.

The storm will not bring a lot of snowfall with computer models showing accumulations of less than 2 inches. Most of Denver will see little to no accumulation.

Temperatures will fall to the low 40s as the storm moves through. Drier conditions return by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Dry weather moves back in for Friday and stays through the weekend.

