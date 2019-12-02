Surveillance captures Fort Collins theft ring at senior center, gyms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Fort Collins police are asking the community to help identify a group of crooks stealing from the elderly and those just trying to stay healthy.

From October to November 2019, Fort Collins Police Services received six reports of thefts from fitness centers, including the Fort Collins Senior Center and Edora Pool Ice Center.

In each of the cases, an unknown male suspect entered the locker room and stole personal property. Stolen credit cards were used at local retailers immediately following the thefts.

Based on surveillance video footage, detectives determined that at least one male and one female were involved in these incidents. The suspects are associated with two vehicles: a light-colored minivan and a Ford Super Duty flatbed truck.

Police are also looking for information about multiple women and a man associated with the suspects seen using the stolen credit cards at local stores.

“We had locks on the lockers so our stuff would be safe but didn’t happen,” senior center attendee Ellen Peacock said, adding, “We’ve come to exercise, we are old people and this is very difficult for us. A lot of us are on retirement so you're stealing the wrong money.”

Peacock and friends are now taking police’s warnings: keeping their keys close and belongings at home.

Anyone with information about these suspects or incidents is asked to contact Fort Collins Police Investigative Aide Kara Walker at 970-416-2275.

People who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.