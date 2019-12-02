Dry and mild ahead of snow on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Sunshine takes hold the next couple days in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Highs Monday reach 49 degrees.

The mountains stay breezy with sunshine today and highs in the 20s and 30s.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday night and continues on Thursday. It hits the mountains first, then brushes Denver and the Front Range with about 1 inch of snow on Thursday.

The mountains can expect 2-6 inches of new snow.

It will be drier on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Another storm system arrives Sunday with mountain snow. Right now it looks like another 2-6 inches in the mountains, with only light amounts across the Front Range.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.