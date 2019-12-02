× Nearly week after big storm, several Denver residential streets still covered in snow, ice

DENVER — Nearly one week after a storm dropped several inches of snow in Denver and along the Front Range, several residential streets still are covered.

“They’re ridiculous. They’re really icy and I think it’s crazy that they don’t plow the side streets,” Denver resident Leni Plimpton said.

Denver Public Works spokeswoman Heather Burke said the trucks assigned to residential streets made one pass at the beginning of the storm on Tuesday.

“They made a single pass down the side streets. They don’t go to bare pavement. They don’t drop de-ice material,” Burke said.

Burke said the city has the right equipment to do side streets and “the residential plows did what they were intended to do.”

“They are still snow-covered and ice-covered,” Burke said. “The smaller plows are … only meant to take a single pass.”

Sunny and warmer weather this week should help melt the ice and snow in the coming days.