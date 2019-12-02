Firefighters give oxygen to deer rescued from icy Douglas County lake
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters helped a deer rescued from an icy lake in The Pinery community Monday, giving the animal oxygen.
A witness pulled the deer from Bingham Lake before South Metro Fire Rescue crews arrived. The icy water was waist-deep, the fire department said.
Along with oxygen, firefighters gave the deer sugar while waiting for wildlife officers, then the animal ran away.
"Thankfully the witness did not require medical attention," South Metro said, adding that people should call 911 from a safe location if they see a person or animal is in distress on the water. Witnesses should not go onto the ice themselves, the department advised.