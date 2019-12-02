× Families Wanted: Larimer County seeks to add foster families, save children form unsafe living environments

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo.– Larimer County is seeking to increase its base of foster families.

Officials are hosting a “Coffee and Care” talk in Fort Collins the first and third Mondays of December for prospective families to learn more about fostering.

According to the county, there are 89 licensed foster homes within county limits.

Officials says there were 88 children in foster homes in Larimer County in September, 44 children were placed outside of the county. They say the need is increasing, in part, because more children need to be removed from unsafe living environments.

If you are interested in attending the event, here’s the link.