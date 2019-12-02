× Ex-CU player Mason Crosby makes 5 kicks in Packers’ win days after sister-in-law’s death

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Former University of Colorado kicker Mason Crosby made all five kicks he attempted during Sunday’s Green Bay Packers win over the New York Giants — despite playing with a heavy heart.

According to Packers.com, Crosby and his wife, Molly, flew to Texas on Friday after Crosby’s sister-in-law, Brittany, lost her three-year battle with ovarian cancer.

The Crosbys joined Mason’s brother, Rees, and the rest of the family in Texas State before Crosby rejoined the team in New York on Saturday.

He made his 204th consecutive regular-season start on Sunday against the Giants, according to Packers.com.

With family top of mind, Crosby made all five kicks he attempted, including the 47-yard field goal in the second quarter that helped the Packers claim their 31-13 victory.

“We’ve had a tough couple days as a family,” Crosby told the website. “I’ve just been praying and everyone just keep Brittany, my sister-in-law’s family, in your prayers, and my brother and our family. It’s not anything you ever want to go through. She fought till the end.”

Crosby kicked for CU from 2003 to 2006 and was a two-time, first-team All-American. He set 33 single-game, season and career records for the Buffaloes, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer with 307 points.