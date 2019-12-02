Eldora, Nederland recovering after 94 mph weekend wind storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It was a wind event that some say hasn't been seen in years.

"It was a pretty wild wind event, I mean a 20 or 30 year storm," Sam Bass with Eldora Mountain ski resort said.

Eldora had to close over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend because of wind and power outages. Gusts of 94 mph were measured in Nederland.

"The main damage that was caused by the storm was on the Alpine Hill, a piece of electrical equipment blew over and we lost power to three upper mountain lifts," Bass said.

FOX31 went snowmobiling with Bass' team Monday as they cleared trails. It is estimated around 100 trees were lost around the resort.

In nearby Nederland, construction and city signs were blown off the side of the road. Many remained covered in snow on Monday.

"100 mph, that's pretty bad," Bert Rashbaum, a longtime resident of Nederland, said.

"There was a drift in front of my garage that was as tall as me from the blowing snow," Rashbaum added.