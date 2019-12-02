Dry Land Distillers, a Longmont, Colorado based craft distillery is kicking the holidays off with an Nogg off Eggnog Competition. Dry Land Distillers has partnered with Longmont Dairy, Savory Spice Shop, and local restaurants The Roost and West Side Tavern for the annual ‘Nog Off! The competition will take place December 5 – 7th at the Dry Land Distillers Tasting Room. Executive Chef/Founder Sean Gafner from The Roost and Chef/Proprietor Wes Isbutt from West Side Tavern are both preparing their eggnog recipes as guest mixologists from two of the top restaurants in Longmont.
Dry Land Distillers and Longmont Dairy are teaming up to offer a limited number of eggnog kits for the holiday season. The eggnog kits come with everything you’ll need to make the quintessential holiday treat. The distillery’s recipes have been fine-tuned over the years to create a rich and creamy ‘nog unlike anything you’d find in the stores.
Here's the recipe for Dry Land Distillers EggNog -
4 Cups Longmont Dairy Whole Milk
1 1/2 Cups Sugar
Pinch of Salt
8 Eggs, separated
1 Savory Spice Vanilla Bean (split lengthwise)
1 - 375 ml Bottle of Dry Land Distillers Heirloom Wheat Whiskey
1/2 Cup Dry Land Distillers Cane Rum
2 Cups Longmont Dairy Whipping Cream
Freshly Grated Nutmeg from Savory Spice
INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Pasteurize eggs in advance (see detailed instructions) and separate and save the egg whites and yolks.
2. Put milk, 1 cup sugar, and a pinch of salt into a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Scrape the seeds from the vanilla bean into pan and add the pod. Gradually heat the milk mixture, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Don’t let the milk mixture boil.
3. Whisk the egg yolks in a medium bowl until pale yellow. Slowly whisk 2 cups of the hot milk mixture into the yolks. Gradually add the egg/milk mixture back into the remaining milk in the saucepan and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon.
4. Cook the mixture until it has thickened, about 5 minutes. Strain the mixture into a large bowl and let cool. Add the Dry Land Whiskey and Dry Land Rum, cover, and refrigerate the eggnog until fully chilled.
5. Whisk the egg whites in a mixing bowl until frothy. Gradually add remaining sugar, whisking constantly until stiff (but not dry) peaks form. In a separate bowl, whisk the fresh Longmont Dairy whipping cream until stiff (but not dry) peaks form. Using a rubber spatula, fold the whisked egg whites and cream into your eggnog.
Here's the recipe for the Dry land Distillers Gingersnap Cookies -
Time: About 30 – 40 minutes
Serves: 40 or so 1-inch cookies
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. If you’re using single sheet baking pans, it can help to grease or line the baking sheet to prevent sticking. (We use air-insulated baking pans which don’t usually require this step.)
Ingredients
For Standard Recipe (Wheat Flour):
1 ¾ cups flour (we use Cortez Milling’s Bluebird Flour, a high-quality flour from southern Colorado)
For Gluten Free Recipe:
1 cup good gluten-free baking mix, such as Outrageous Baking
½ cup almond flour
¼ cup coconut flour
All Other Ingredients:
¾ teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
A pinch of sea salt
2 ½ teaspoons ground ginger (use the freshest spice you can find. We use fresh-ground dried ginger from Savory Spice Shop in Boulder)
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground cloves
6 tablespoons unsalted butter – softened, but still firm
¾ cups sugar
1 large egg
¼ cup blackstrap molasses
¼ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- Combine the dry ingredients in a separate bowl.
- Using a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar until fluffy. Add the egg, molasses, lemon zest and juice. Beat until thoroughly combined.
- Stir in the flour mixture until blended.
- Using a small spoon, form each scoop of the dough into ¾ inch balls.
- Arrange on a baking sheet about an inch apart.
- Bake about 12 minutes. Go a little longer to add some crunch, or a minute less for a softer texture. (We usually land at 14 minutes on our oven.)
- You’ll know the cookies are done when they are crinkled and flatten out.
- These work best when cooked a single sheet at a time – the additional pan stacked on the oven rack can result in the lower pan cooking at a different rate.
- Let the cookies stand for a minute or so, then remove with a spatula to cool and enjoy!
