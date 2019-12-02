Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dry Land Distillers, a Longmont, Colorado based craft distillery is kicking the holidays off with an Nogg off Eggnog Competition. Dry Land Distillers has partnered with Longmont Dairy, Savory Spice Shop, and local restaurants The Roost and West Side Tavern for the annual ‘Nog Off! The competition will take place December 5 – 7th at the Dry Land Distillers Tasting Room. Executive Chef/Founder Sean Gafner from The Roost and Chef/Proprietor Wes Isbutt from West Side Tavern are both preparing their eggnog recipes as guest mixologists from two of the top restaurants in Longmont.

Dry Land Distillers and Longmont Dairy are teaming up to offer a limited number of eggnog kits for the holiday season. The eggnog kits come with everything you’ll need to make the quintessential holiday treat. The distillery’s recipes have been fine-tuned over the years to create a rich and creamy ‘nog unlike anything you’d find in the stores.

Here's the recipe for Dry Land Distillers EggNog -

4 Cups Longmont Dairy Whole Milk

1 1/2 Cups Sugar

Pinch of Salt

8 Eggs, separated

1 Savory Spice Vanilla Bean (split lengthwise)

1 - 375 ml Bottle of Dry Land Distillers Heirloom Wheat Whiskey

1/2 Cup Dry Land Distillers Cane Rum

2 Cups Longmont Dairy Whipping Cream

Freshly Grated Nutmeg from Savory Spice

INSTRUCTIONS: 1. Pasteurize eggs in advance (see detailed instructions) and separate and save the egg whites and yolks.

2. Put milk, 1 cup sugar, and a pinch of salt into a large heavy-bottomed saucepan. Scrape the seeds from the vanilla bean into pan and add the pod. Gradually heat the milk mixture, stirring until sugar has dissolved. Don’t let the milk mixture boil.

3. Whisk the egg yolks in a medium bowl until pale yellow. Slowly whisk 2 cups of the hot milk mixture into the yolks. Gradually add the egg/milk mixture back into the remaining milk in the saucepan and cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon.

4. Cook the mixture until it has thickened, about 5 minutes. Strain the mixture into a large bowl and let cool. Add the Dry Land Whiskey and Dry Land Rum, cover, and refrigerate the eggnog until fully chilled.

5. Whisk the egg whites in a mixing bowl until frothy. Gradually add remaining sugar, whisking constantly until stiff (but not dry) peaks form. In a separate bowl, whisk the fresh Longmont Dairy whipping cream until stiff (but not dry) peaks form. Using a rubber spatula, fold the whisked egg whites and cream into your eggnog.

Here's the recipe for the Dry land Distillers Gingersnap Cookies -

Time: About 30 – 40 minutes

Serves: 40 or so 1-inch cookies

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. If you’re using single sheet baking pans, it can help to grease or line the baking sheet to prevent sticking. (We use air-insulated baking pans which don’t usually require this step.)

Ingredients

For Standard Recipe (Wheat Flour):

1 ¾ cups flour (we use Cortez Milling’s Bluebird Flour, a high-quality flour from southern Colorado)

For Gluten Free Recipe:

1 cup good gluten-free baking mix, such as Outrageous Baking

½ cup almond flour

¼ cup coconut flour

All Other Ingredients:

¾ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

A pinch of sea salt

2 ½ teaspoons ground ginger (use the freshest spice you can find. We use fresh-ground dried ginger from Savory Spice Shop in Boulder)

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground cloves

6 tablespoons unsalted butter – softened, but still firm

¾ cups sugar

1 large egg

¼ cup blackstrap molasses

¼ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice