Denver science startup receives $1.2M grant for ‘poo stew’ study

DENVER– A startup looking to create what founder and CEO Martha Carlin calls a “poo stew” has received a boost.

Denver-based The BioCollective received a $1.2 million grant from a division of the National Institutes of Health to help solidify its TruMatrix product, which is intended to help monitor an individual’s health.

The BioCollective was founded in 2015 and studies human poop to better understand microbiomes “as a map to health and disease prevention and correction,” according to the company’s website. Microbiomes, such as bacteria, viruses and fungi, are genetic materials that live in and on humans.

“It’s a dirty job, but somebody’s gotta do it,” said Dr. Raul Cano, chief operating officer.

The fast-track grant received in September has two phases. Phase one, which will end in February, is to produce and test prototypes. Phase 2 is intended to help commercialize the TruMatrix product, a mixture of different human stool samples that are split into identical smaller samples for research.

