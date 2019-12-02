Breck Brewery Bringing the Holiday Cheer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Breckenridge Brewery is really bringing the holiday cheer this year by giving away holiday trees and a meal to Food Bank of the Rockies for EVERY pint or 12 pack of Christmas ale they sell in December.

Starting December 1st, for every pint or package of Christmas Ale sold at the Farmhouse in Littleton, Breck Brewery will donate one meal to Food Bank of the Rockies all month long and the tree giveaway takes place tomorrow December 3rd at the One Stop Christmas Shop event. A tree will be given away to the first 50 people who purchase a 12pk of Christmas Ale.

Christmas Ale is a strong ale with rich flavors of caramel and chocolate from carefully roasted malts. Unlike other holiday and winter beers on the market, Breckenridge Brewery does not add any spice to Christmas Ale; rather the spicy characteristics come from the Chinook and Mt. Hood hops.