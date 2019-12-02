$177,320 donated by FOX31 viewers to place wreaths at Fort Logan National Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There's an exciting update from a special FOX31 "Serving Those Who Serve" event last month.

On Veteran's Day, the station held a telethon to raise money for Wreaths Across America Day on December 14.

The donation total for that day was $177,320, Senior Veterans Inc. has announced.

The organization says prior to this telethon, the highest single-day donation total was just shy of $31,860.

The money donated by FOX31 viewers will be used to place wreaths on the graves of veterans at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

FOX31 is honored to be a part of this effort and so grateful to all of you for your generosity: thank you!