Wind damage shuts down chairlifts at Eldora Mountain Resort

NEDERLAND, Colo. — Officials at Eldora Mountain Resort advised people not to come to the Boulder County ski area on Sunday after strong winds damaged the electrical system that caused chairlifts to not be functioning.

The ski area closed early Saturday because of strong winds and there was a delayed opening Sunday because of multiple downed trees and to inspect the chairlifts.

“Though it pains us to say it, we recommend not coming to Eldora today,” the ski area said in a tweet.

ALERT – Due to major power outages and damage, we are at least an two hours out from knowing if we will be able to open today. Though it pains us to say it, we recommend NOT coming to Eldora today. Sorry and thanks for your understanding. — Eldora (@eldoramtnresort) December 1, 2019

The ski area was working to opening the lower mountain lifts.

The wind storm on Saturday created a ground blizzard in the foothills with zero visibility from blowing snow that led to several road closures.