× Special-needs children experience sensory-friendly Santa visits

LONGMONT, Colo. — Waiting on long lines to snap a picture with Santa at the mall could be daunting for any family, but for some, it’s an impossible task.

Dozens of Boulder County families experienced something very special Sunday thanks to the community’s time and donations.

Sensory-friendly Santa is a non-profit event organized specifically for special-needs children with sensory processing issues that would otherwise find a trip to see Santa at the mall too difficult.

The event is made possible thanks to community sponsors and volunteers. To donate or sign up for the next event head to www.sensoryfriendlysanta.com.