× Quiet end to the weekend, warm up ahead

Our windy conditions from Saturday will come to an end as we start our day on Sunday. Expect a quiet end to the weekend, with temps making it into the mid-30s this afternoon. Sunshine will also make a return through the day, with a few passing clouds by the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions will be possible up in the mountains through the afternoon hours.

A decent warm up is set up to start the work week, with highs reaching back into the 50s across the Front Range on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. These warmer temps will also come with some sunshine and quiet weather statewide.

A weak disturbance looks to move through the state as we head into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. This system looks to bring some snow to the mountains, but a few showers may push east into the Denver metro area. No accumulation is expected at this time, and sunshine looks to rapidly return by midday. We’ll continue watching the development as we get into the start of the work week.

Mostly sunny conditions return Friday and Saturday with seasonal temps in the upper 40s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.