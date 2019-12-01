Police: 11 shot on edge of New Orleans’ French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Eleven people were shot in an early-morning shooting on the edge of New Orleans’ famed French Quarter, police said.

A police release says two people are in critical condition and no arrests have been made.

Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson said a person of interest has been detained.

Police say 10 people were taken to two hospitals and another walked in. Further details haven’t been released.

The shooting took place on a busy commercial block of Canal Street that has streetcar tracks and is near many hotels.

Ferguson said police quickly responded to the scene as patrols were heightened for this weekend’s Bayou Classic, the annual Thanksgiving weekend rivalry football game between Grambling State and Southern University at the Superdome.