Mild temperatures move in Monday with dry conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Monday will bring the warmest weather we have seen in the last seven days with afternoon temperatures heating up to the low 50s on the Front Range. Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with dry weather in the lower elevations.

The central and northern mountains will see light snow showers Monday evening into Tuesday with totals of 1 to 4 inches of snow.

Temperatures in the 50s and dry conditions will stay for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The next storm system moving in will arrive early Thursday morning. It isn't a big storm system and won't bring any significant snow or cold temperatures but it could impact parts of Colorado for the Thursday morning commute. The Pinpoint Weather Team will have more details as it gets closer.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.