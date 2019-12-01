× Mesa County schools to reopen this week after suspected norovirus outbreak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Schools in a western Colorado district will reopen after a suspected outbreak of norovirus two weeks ago.

Mesa County Valley School District 51, which covers Grand Junction and the surrounding area, announced high schools will reopen on Monday, then middle and elementary schools will open Tuesday.

Thousands of students from the 46 schools within the district have been home since Thursday, Nov. 21.

“Custodial crews have devoted many hours to disinfecting each and every building over the break,” the district said on Facebook.

In the statement, the district said that any students who have been sick in the last 24 hours should stay home.