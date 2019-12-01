Armed man killed in Loveland officer-involved shooting after rollover crash

Posted 7:45 am, December 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47AM, December 1, 2019

LOVELAND, Colo. — An armed man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after a rollover crash on Saturday night, the Loveland Police Department said.

An officer responded to the crash about 11:40 p.m. on Highway 402 between South St. Louis Avenue and Boise Avenue.

The officer reported the man was armed with a pistol, police said. Shots were fired and the man was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released and it’s not known if the officer was injured.

The man’s name and age weren’t released.

The Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team led by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.

Google Map for coordinates 40.378329 by -105.058323.

