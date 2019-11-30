× Strong, damaging wind possible: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER — Saturday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day thanks to extremely strong wind gusts expected to impact the entire state.

Gusts in the Denver metro area will reach as high as 50 to 60 mph.

Gusts will hit 70 to 80 mph in the high country and foothills.

For the eastern Plains, gusts as high as 65 mph will be possible, with blowing and drifting snow making for difficult travel.

Temperatures Saturday will stay in the 30s through the day with a gradual increase in sunshine.

The strong winds will calm down Saturday night, with gusts up to only 15 mph possible in the metro and Front Range.

Temperatures will drop into the teens to start the day on Sunday.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend to get any outdoor chores or holiday decorations up. Wind will stay light, as temperatures warm into the low 40s by the afternoon. Expect a mostly sunny sky to end the weekend.

As we head into the upcoming workweek, a fairly quiet weather pattern will set up across the region. Temperatures will jump above average throughout the entire week, with highs in the low 50s Monday through Wednesday.

We’ll drop back into the upper 40s by Thursday and Friday.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds across the eastern half of the state this week.

A few mountain snow showers will be possible Thursday and Friday, but at this point, they look pretty scattered.

