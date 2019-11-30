× Skier rescued by group they were with near Searle Pass

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A skier was rescued by the group they were with on Friday after being buried in an avalanche near Searle Pass which is just to the west of Copper Mountain on Friday. The avalanche happened just above Janet’s Cabin.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the avalanche was “a hard slab avalanche breaking on weak layers near the ground.” CAIS says the avalanche was triggered by a skier – but it didn’t say whether the victim was the one who caused it. They also say the avalanche was small when it released but it was big enough to bury injure or kill someone by the time it ended.

The victim has not been identified. The group was able to ski back to the trail head after the rescue took place.

According to CAIS, seven out of the ten listed regions in Colorado are at a considerable risk level for avalanches.