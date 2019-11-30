Business owners, shoppers discuss positive impact of Small Business Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's a day dedicated to the local shops that make the communities we live in feel like home. Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year the day after Black Friday and the unofficial holiday aims to encourage shoppers to hit their local shops for holiday gifts instead of the big box stores.

Daniel Lewis owns Revampt at Cherry Creek North and says his shop is a great place to find a unique gift for a loved one.

"We love to support local artists. Everything has a reclaim value to it - it's ll newly constructed from older materials." Lewis said.

Revampt was one of 170 local shops at Cherry Creek North who benefited from the uptick in holiday shoppers and people who were looking for a gift on Saturday say they see the importance of the impact.

"Denver is a very local place. Local things are very important to the people here," Claire Harden said.

According to BigCommerce.com local shoppers can keep $68 out of every $100 spent by buying local.

"When you come here and spend your hard earned dollars you're putting food on the table, sending kids to college, you're supporting your neighbors," said Jenny Starkey of Cherry Creek North.

Businesses owners are now asking shoppers to remember how much your gift can give if you buy locally.

"You're supporting not only a local business, but a local artist," Lewis said. "It keeps everything revolving."