NFL wide receiver Pryor stabbed, expected to recover

MIAMI, FLORIDA - AUGUST 22: Terrelle Pryor #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars makes a catch against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter of the preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — An agent for Terrelle Pryor says the NFL wide receiver’s family has been told he is expected to make a full recovery after being stabbed.

Gregory Diulus of Vantage Management Group said Saturday that relatives are with Pryor at the hospital.

Allegheny County District Attorney spokesman Mike Manko confirmed Saturday that Pryor was the victim of a stabbing. Manko said he had no other information, including where and when the stabbing occurred.

Pryor, a former Ohio State quarterback, has played for teams including the Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Washington Redskins and Cleveland Browns. He most recently signed with Jacksonville but was waived in September after a hamstring injury.

