DENVER — The National Weather Service says a 94 mph wind gust was recorded near Floyd Hill over the past 24 hours.

In a tweet, the NWS says the next highest gust over the past 24 hours was recorded near Nederland which measured in at 84 mph.

Check out some of the other peak wind gusts that were recorded across northern and northeast Colorado in the tweet below.

Peak wind reports from across northern and northeast Colorado. #COwx pic.twitter.com/2PNt2VV9S0 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 30, 2019