Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts, ground blizzard conditions today

Fiat Chrysler, auto union agree to tentative deal

Posted 5:37 pm, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:40PM, November 30, 2019
A picture shows the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) logo at the entrance of the headquarters, on April 19, 2015 in Turin. (Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

This picture shows the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) logo at the entrance of the headquarters, on April 19, 2015 in Turin. (Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union says it has reached a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler.

The agreement reached Saturday still needs to get approval from workers.

A person briefed on the matter says the deal includes a $9,000 ratification bonus, a promise not to close any assembly factories for the next four years and a commitment to keep making vehicles at a plant in Belvidere, Illinois. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

Top union leaders still have to approve the deal, as do factory-level officials who are likely to gather next week to vote on it. Then it must be ratified by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ 47,000 union workers.

Fiat Chrysler is the last company to settle on a new contract with the union. GM settled Oct. 31, which Ford settled in mid-November.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.