Denver ranked as top city for porch pirates by home security group

DENVER — If you plan on having your gifts delivered to your porch in Denver this holiday season – you’ll want to be on the lookout.

According to data from the home security group Safewise – Denver is one of the cities with the most porch pirates in the United States.

Safewise used larceny theft rates and Google Trends data to put together the list. According to their analysis – San Francisco has the worst problem with porch pirates.

There are some things you can do to keep thieves away from your home. Consider installing a doorbell camera or you can have your packages delivered to your workplace. If that isn’t an option, you can pick up packages at the post office or at UPS or FedEx stores.