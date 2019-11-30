Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts, ground blizzard conditions today

Denver, Chicago flights delayed by winter storm

Posted 6:21 pm, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:26PM, November 30, 2019

DENVER — There were 100 flights canceled Saturday and another 182 delayed at Denver International Airport because of winds.

Airlines at Chicago’s two major international airports are reporting average delays of 15 minutes as a winter storm heads toward the Midwest with heavy snow and ice and gusty winds.

The companies have canceled 27 flights at O’Hare and two at Midway as people scramble to get home on the year’s busiest travel weekend.

The winter storm is also bedeviling motorists around the U.S. as it dumps heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and drenches other areas with rain.

A 5-year-old boy died in Arizona after a vehicle was swept away while attempting to cross a runoff-swollen creek. A storm-related death also was reported in South Dakota.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.