× Damaging winds continue into the evening hours: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day continues into the evening hours on Saturday due to extremely strong winds. Gusts up to 50-60 miles per hour have already been reported across the Front Range, and the threat continues into the evening hours. Travel will be very difficult throughout the entire state this evening, with winds starting to calm down overnight. Temperatures will drop into the teens to start the day on Sunday.

Quieter weather can be expected as we end our weekend. Highs on Sunday will hit the low 40s under a mostly sunny sky. Some breezy conditions may be present, but nothing like Saturday. It will be cool for Sunday afternoon’s Broncos game, so dress in layers!

Mild conditions will return to the state as we head into the first work week of December. Temperatures will hit the low 50s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. These highs will hit 10 to 12 degrees warmer than average for the first half of December.

A weak system looks to arrive in the state as early as Thursday. This storm looks to bring some scattered snow showers to the High Country, while lowering temps back into the 40s for the Front Range.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.