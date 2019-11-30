Broncos activate Drew Lock off IR, won’t name him starter

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts, ground blizzard conditions today

Posted 3:24 pm, November 30, 2019, by , Updated at 03:27PM, November 30, 2019

Quarterback Drew Lock #3 of the Denver Broncos passes against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter during a preseason National Football League game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 19, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos activated rookie quarterback Drew Lock off injured reserve Saturday and waived rookie quarterback Brett Rypien, but the team still isn’t naming Lock the starter against the Chargers.

Lock spent the first three months of the season on IR after sustaining a thumb injury in a preseason game against San Francisco on Aug. 19.

In three preseason appearances, the second-round pick (42nd) from the University of Missouri completed 31 of 51 passes (61 percent) for 245 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also ran three times for 28 yards.

Lock threw for the second-most yards (12,193) and third-most touchdowns (99) in SEC history during his four-year college career.

Lock got about three-fourths of the snaps at practice this week with Brandon Allen getting the rest. Allen has started the last three games, going 1-2, after veteran Joe Flacco (neck) went on IR.

Still, coach Vic Fangio has declined to say whether Lock will start Sunday when the Broncos (3-8) host the Chargers (4-7), a delay that could be seen as a motivational ploy for Lock, gamesmanship with his opponent or even a sign that he’s not sold on a switch to the raw rookie.

