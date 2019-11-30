Aurora PD: No evidence of shots fired outside of Town Center at Aurora mall

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police responded to a shots fired call outside of Town Center at Aurora Saturday night but never found any evidence of a firearm that was used.

A spokesperson says the call came in at around 7:00 pm. They looked for physical signs and interviewed witnesses but never found anything.

“We haven’t located any evidence that anything happened,” said Aurora Police Public Information Officer Matt Longshore.

Video circulating on social media outlets shows people running out of the mall.

Police cleared the scene around an hour after they responded. Officers are expected to remain on scene until the mall closes. Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact Aurora’s dispatch center at (303)627-3100.