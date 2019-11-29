× Winter Park Resort voted best in North America

WINTER PARK, Colo.– Winter Park Resort was voted the best ski resort in North America by USA Today on Friday.

“We’re thrilled to be named North America’s best ski resort, especially by readers of USA Today. Readers represent our guests across the country, and our top priority is to make sure every guest has an amazing time, no matter what adventure they choose. Whether they ski or snowboard, tube or snowshoe, or are really good at après, we’re honored they chose Winter Park as their favorite,” said Liz Agostin, Winter Park Resort director of marketing.

The list was put together by USA Today’s ski and adventure travel experts and then there was a month of public voting. Copper Mountain and Telluride also made the top 10.

