Westbound I-70 closed Friday morning due to rock slide

Posted 7:09 am, November 29, 2019, by , Updated at 07:21AM, November 29, 2019



DENVER–  Skiers and boarders, beware! The westbound lanes of Interstate 70  at Floyd Hill-Beaver Brook are scheduled to close on Friday morning due to a rock slide.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the closure will begin at 7:30 a.m. 2 miles east of Idaho Springs.

There will be no detour in place during the closure. US 285 is the alternate route.

I-70 is expected to reopen at 8:00 a.m., according to CDOT. We will post updates here.

