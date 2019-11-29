Forecast: Dense fog, snow and strong winds arrive for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The next storm system moves into Colorado today. Three items to watch: 1)Fog, 2)Snow, 3)Wind.

Today will start with dense fog in Denver until 9 a.m., then it burns away around noon. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a high of 38 degrees. A chance of snow hits tonight across the Front Range. 1 inch or less of accumulation.

Snow increases in the mountains midday into the afternoon. It continues tonight into Saturday morning before tapering off Saturday afternoon. 4-8 inches for the Central and Northern Mountains. 6-12 inchs for West Elks. 12-24 inches for the San Juan Mountains. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

Gusty winds start to develop tonight and continue on Saturday. Gusts up to 80 mph are likely tonight into Saturday above treeline running down in the Foothills and west side of the Front Range.

On Saturday, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in Denver. Highs in the 30s with gusty wind.

On Sunday, sunshine and dry. Highs in the 40s.

Broncos Game: Dry, sunny with temperatures starting in the 40s at kickoff, and falling into the 30s for the rest of the game.

Dry on Monday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

