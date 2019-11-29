Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Friday evening will continue to see pockets of intense snowfall, at times combined with fog and wind, to create travel impacts across the area.

The highest impacted travel routes will be those in the mountains, and those that lead into Wyoming and Nebraska.

Per the wind, gusts from 60 to 80 mph will be possible early Saturday for the mountains, midday for the Northern Front Range, and afternoon for the northeastern quarter of the state.

Snow, fog, and wind impact travel across Colorado to start the weekend. The highest impacted travel routes will be those in the mountains, and those that lead into Wyoming and Nebraska. Per the wind, gusts from 60 to 80 mph will be possible on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/4Db3I0b372 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) November 29, 2019

With the wind, clouds, and fog in place Saturday there will be a little warm-up for the metro areas, only 30s for highs.

The wind does calm for Sunday, but temperatures will remain in the 30s despite having a sunnier outlook.

Early next week a weaker system will spread snow to the mountains for Monday and Tuesday but likely only brings clouds to the city. With that, temperatures will be in the 50s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.